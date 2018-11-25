Menu

Video: Tottenham star makes up tremendous ground to clatter Chelsea ace and these fans absolutely love it

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko hasn’t always been Mr Popular at Spurs, but he had a storming game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Watch the video clip below as the Frenchman made up tremendous ground to race back and absolutely clatter Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic with a superb crunching tackle.

Needless to say, Tottenham fans – and probably a fair few neutrals too – absolutely loved it, with the incident getting plenty of love on Twitter afterwards, as well as a general shock at seeing Sissoko play so well in such a big game…

