Video: Tottenham star makes up tremendous ground to clatter Chelsea ace and these fans absolutely love it

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko hasn’t always been Mr Popular at Spurs, but he had a storming game against Chelsea on Saturday.
Watch the video clip below as the Frenchman made up tremendous ground to race back and absolutely clatter Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic with a superb crunching tackle.
Needless to say, Tottenham fans – and probably a fair few neutrals too – absolutely loved it, with the incident getting plenty of love on Twitter afterwards, as well as a general shock at seeing Sissoko play so well in such a big game…
Sissoko with the tackle of the match so far !
Welcome to the Prem Kovacic !
— Faizal Dessai (@FDessai) November 24, 2018
Sissoko just murdered Kovacic! #TOTCHE #COYS pic.twitter.com/qgmnwfYcfP
— andrew branton (@AndyBranton84) November 24, 2018
I'm here for Sissoko slide tackling Kovacic.#TOTCHE
— Ravi Cattry (@rcattry) November 24, 2018
Sissoko chasing down Kovacic and taking him out is a sight to behold
— Stopspot (@ElStopSpot) November 24, 2018
Sissoko demolishing Mateo Kovacic is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen
— Lindsay Fuckingham (@TheSillyman) November 24, 2018
Sissoko goes BOOOOOMMM on Kovacic. Ouch.
— The Runner (@je_mc2) November 24, 2018
Sissoko took Kovacic’s life with that tackle
— Hamid (@HamidTHFC) November 24, 2018
Son’s wonder goal was great, but my moment of the match was Sissoko clattering Kovacic
— Syed Naqui (@Superspur73) November 24, 2018
That’s a simply incredible tackle from Moussa Sissoko to deny Mateo Kovacic advancing forward for Chelsea.
The midfielder is having yet another terrific game for Tottenham Hotspur in the heart of our midfield.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks ? (@RickSpur) November 24, 2018
Sissoko > Kovacic #DebateIsOver
— Alex Korhonen (@Korhonen96) November 24, 2018