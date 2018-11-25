Lionel Messi showed that there are levels to this game when he embarrassed Antoine Griezmann with a superb piece of skill which left the Atleti star wondering where he was on the pitch.

In the 31st minute of the match despite the fact that Messi was surrounded by Atleti players, it was the Atleti stars left contemplating their careers after the magician avoided all of their challenges.

The Argentine glided past Griezmann like he was never there and the World Cup winner was left frozen and helpless as Messi skipped past him.

Check out a video of the sensational skill below:

Messi surrounded by players dribbling through Griezmann ? pic.twitter.com/KNtxjGf5NV — Messi Stats (@MessiStatsOrg) November 24, 2018

Here’s a closer view of Messi embarrassing Griezmann last night:

Griezmann be like: "WTF, what happened? Where did he disappear?" pic.twitter.com/kgEZ0KGAV9 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) November 25, 2018

I think Griezmann will take a moment to think before he compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after he was left red-faced last night.

