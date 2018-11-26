AC Milan transfer news: Interest in €70m-rated Real Madrid ace, three top targets to address key areas

AC Milan are currently experiencing an injury crisis, but reports claim that they have solutions in mind including surprise interest in Real Madrid star Isco.

Gennaro Gattuso is without Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara, Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura currently, with all five key individuals ruled out with long-term injury issues.

While the January transfer window can’t come soon enough to allow them to perhaps bring in solutions, they are being linked with some marquee names to potentially help them take that next step as they continue to chase a top-four finish in Serie A and a return to the Champions League.

According to Don Balon, they are interested in Real Madrid playmaker Isco, although it’s suggested that the Spanish giants would demand €70m for their star.

In turn, that would surely be an unrealistic price-tag for the Rossoneri, and so it’s difficult to see such a move happening.

Nevertheless, as Isco continues to struggle to rediscover his best form this season, an exit from the Bernabeu perhaps can’t be ruled out if he fails to make a positive impact with Napoli and Arsenal both also mentioned as interested parties.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas, Leandro Paredes and Diego Godin are all touted as transfer targets by Calciomercato, as Milan seemingly look to address their problems in midfield and defence respectively.

Given the experience, quality and pedigree that the trio possess, it would certainly reinforce the squad strongly but time will tell if deals can be agreed upon either in January or at the end of the season.

Perhaps standing in Milan’s favour is that both Fabregas and Godin are currently on course to become free agents at the end of the season when their contracts expire, and so it could help them prise the pair away from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively.

With the current injury woes in mind coupled with the fact that Milan arguably lack the depth required to compete on various fronts regardless, such signings would certainly help them move in the right direction.