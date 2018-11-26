Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Niko Kovac by struggling Bayern Munich.

The French tactician has been out of work since stepping down at the Emirates Stadium after 22 years in charge at the end of last season.

Wenger has been tight-lipped about his future since then, though he has publicly hinted on several occasions that he does not want to retire.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for him next, but Bild, as translated by the Mirror, reports that Bayern chiefs are discussing bringing him in after a poor start made at the Allianz Arena by Kovac, who came in this summer.

Arsenal fans and indeed neutrals all around the world would no doubt be curious to see Wenger back in the game in a very different setting to the circumstances he had to contend with in north London, particularly in the second half of his spell.

The 69-year-old started superbly with the Gunners before the move to the Emirates Stadium in 2006 and the rise of clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City set them back a long way in the transfer market.

Wenger could enjoy far more money to spend at Bayern, however, as well as already inheriting a strong squad full of world class talent if he joins soon.