Barcelona have suffered an injury setback as it’s claimed that Luis Suarez has been ruled out for up to two weeks with a knee injury.

The Catalan giants are heading into a busy period of the season with games coming thick and fast both domestically and in Europe.

In the space of around a fortnight, they face PSV, Villarreal, Cultural Leonesa, Espanyol and Tottenham across all competitions, and so the last thing that coach Ernesto Valverde needs is for the squad to suffer injury blows.

Unfortunately for the Spanish tactician, that’s exactly what Barcelona have been dealt with, as noted in the club’s official statement, as they confirm that Suarez will be out for two weeks with a knee problem, while Jasper Cillessen and Arthur are also out with a muscle tear and adductor strain respectively.

Given his lack of playing time, Cillessen will arguably be the least costly setback, albeit it’s never positive to see a player ruled out with an injury, but the absences of Arthur and particularly Suarez could be problematic for Valverde.

With a lack of quality depth up front, the Barcelona boss will now have to either tinker with his tactics or go with a lesser alternative to the Uruguayan stalwart, and so it seems very likely that they could struggle without him.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi still available to help pull the strings in the final third and offer an attacking threat, they’ll be hopeful that they’ve got enough to ensure that they remain on course to secure success on multiple fronts in the build-up to the festive period.

The Catalan giants currently sit in second place in the La Liga table, just a point adrift of leaders Sevilla.