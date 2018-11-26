Eden Hazard disagrees with Maurizio Sarri claim after Chelsea defeat against Tottenham

Eden Hazard does not agree with Maurizio Sarri’s view that Chelsea’s players have a mentality problem after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

The Belgium international was involved as the Blues suffered their first defeat of the season against Spurs at Wembley, having been distinctly second best throughout the game.

This looks a big blow to Chelsea’s title hopes, with the west London giants now seven points off leaders Manchester City, who picked up 100 points when they won the title last term.

Sarri was not happy with how his side played against Tottenham and slammed the approach of his players in recent times as he feels they’ve been starting games slowly.

This was certainly the case against Spurs as they conceded two goals in the opening 16 minutes, though Hazard dismissed the idea that he and his team-mates have a mentality problem, writing the result off as just one of those days.

“I don’t think it is a mental problem. We have top players in the team, we have players who can play under pressure,” the 27-year-old is quoted by ESPN.

“When we are losing you can always find an excuse, but Tottenham were just better. I don’t think we have been getting complacent after our unbeaten run. We just need to analyse why we lost and try to not do it again.”