Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could reportedly have a defensive headache on his hands after Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian all missed training on Monday.

The Red Devils have it all to play for in Group H as they sit just two points ahead of Valencia with two games remaining.

With that in mind, they can ill-afford to drop any points this week, and Mourinho would undoubtedly have been hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal.

Unfortunately for him, Sky Sports note how Lindelof, Rojo and Darmian were all absent from Monday’s training session, and that will in turn restrict the options available for the midweek encounter.

Given the lack of playing time between Darmian and Rojo, who have managed just two appearances all season between them, the latter contributing to neither, they are arguably not such damaging absentees.

In contrast, Lindelof has been crucial to Man Utd so far this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions and has played three games out of the four in the Champions League thus far.

In turn, after he appeared to pick up a problem in the draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, it could be enough to keep him sidelined against Young Boys.

Time will tell if he can recover, but as far as the other duo are concerned, Mourinho would ideally like to have a full squad at his disposal heading into a busy festive period.

Further, even before that, Man Utd play five games in 16 days to start December, including games against Arsenal and Liverpool as well as a potentially decisive clash with Valencia, and so the last thing that they need is any injury setbacks to leave them at risk of lacking enough depth to cope.