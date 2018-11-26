Barcelona face PSV in the Champions League this week, and coach Ernesto Valverde has a decision to make with Luis Suarez ruled out with an injury.

The Catalan giants have already booked their spot in the knockout stages in Europe this season, and so Valverde will surely look to rotate and rest key individuals.

As noted by the club’s official statement though, Suarez has been ruled out for two weeks with a knee injury and so will play no part against the Dutch outfit.

In turn, that presents a problem in itself in terms of covering his absence and finding a viable solution, with either a change in tactics required or a straight swap, with Munir capable of coming in.

As seen in the tweets below, many Barcelona fans were left concerned about Suarez’s absence, while others offered their own solutions with a new-look attack being touted.

It remains to be seen what Valverde opts to go with, but Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom are all options.

Whether it’s Messi playing through the middle with Coutinho in midfield, or the Brazilian forming part of the attacking trident, Valverde should be able to cope, while Malcom will be knocking on the door after his impact against Inter last time out in Europe.

Time will tell who gets the nod from the Barcelona coach, but they will hope to pick up a positive result and continue to build momentum and confidence moving forward to ensure that they can continue to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Based on the tweets below, a trident consisting of Malcom, Messi and Dembele appears to be the popular choice, with Coutinho therefore likely to be deployed in midfield if Valverde is in agreement and opts to start all of his big names in an attacking line-up.

