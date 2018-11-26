Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Roma: These fans slam Courtois and eager to see key midfield change

Real Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their disastrous loss to Eibar at the weekend when they face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Things appeared to be getting back on track for Los Blancos after Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui on the bench, as they rattled off four consecutive wins.

However, that run came to an emphatic end on the weekend after their 3-0 defeat to Eibar, and so now the pressure is on for them to respond in Europe.

Group G is still finely poised as Real Madrid and Roma both sit on nine points, while CSKA Moscow remain a threat on four points as they’ll face struggling Plzen this week.

In turn, neither side will want to slip up at the Stadio Olimpico which could then pile the pressure on them in their final outing.

As seen in the tweets below with Madrid confirming their squad for the encounter with Roma, it seems as though summer signing Thibaut Courtois hasn’t quite endeared himself to a lot of fans just yet.

While some questioned the absence of injured Keylor Navas and were seemingly desperate to see him available, others made it brutally clear that they don’t have much trust in the Belgian shot-stopper.

Aside from that, there was also plenty of support for Marcos Llorente to get the nod ahead of Dani Ceballos in the starting line-up, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a decision that Solari takes.

However, the main focus and priority for the Argentine tactician will be to secure all three points, and so he’ll hope that whatever XI he puts out will get the job done.

wtf where is navas? — $olarian (@kaakiretta) November 26, 2018

Marcos Llorente should start if Solari knows what’s good for him. — Andrés Madridista (@AndrewClifford7) November 26, 2018

Solari should stop playing Ceballos as a Dm and play Marcos lorente or Valverde or else there will be doom in Rome. — Magmacarter (@EYebo12) November 26, 2018

What happen to keylo navas?? — No.4 (@bangis101) November 26, 2018

Either sell @marcosllorente or play him but just don’t make him rot on the bench. — Lovepreet Parmar (@thequarterpast) November 26, 2018

Where is Keylor???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Soy Madridista (@1Madridista14) November 26, 2018

Where is Navas — Elda Tifta Kay (@ElderTiftaKay) November 26, 2018

Bench Courtois, Asensio , bale n modric — Nhana Bayin (@samuel_is_Real) November 26, 2018

Marco Llorente is better than ceballos — Willemsen (@fantastIKALz) November 26, 2018

Keylor Navas > Courtois — Backwoodsonly ?? (@enesgokce777) November 26, 2018