Good news for Real Madrid: Roma hit with crucial injury doubt on eve of Champions League clash

Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and they could be without Edin Dzeko for the crunch clash.

The 32-year-old has been crucial for the Giallorossi in Europe so far this season, scoring five goals in just four appearances.

That in turn has left things finely poised in Group G, with the two sides locked level on nine points at the top of the table, with CSKA Moscow sat in third on four points.

In turn, neither side will want to slip up this week to give the Russian giants a chance to close the gap, and so the absence of Dzeko could be a damaging blow in such a crucial encounter.

According to Calciomercato, the Bosnian forward sustained a thigh injury in training, and so has now become a major doubt for the clash in the Italian capital as he faces a late fitness test on Tuesday morning.

However, it is added that with one eye on Sunday’s meeting with Inter, he might not be risked as the last thing that Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco needs is to be without his talisman for an extended period by aggravating the problem against Madrid.

Roma are under pressure to get a result though after their defeat to Udinese at the weekend, albeit Real Madrid will be feeling the same pressure after their disastrous loss to Eibar.

With that in mind, it sets up a fascinating encounter this week, with both teams desperate to produce a response and get a positive result in a game that could determine who finishes top of the group and perhaps even who qualifies for the knockout stages.