Arsenal are reportedly one of three clubs to have ‘knocked on the door’ for the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco, according to sources in Spain.

The Gunners are facing a potential crisis in midfield as BBC Sport recently reported Aaron Ramsey would be leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season instead of signing a new contract.

The Wales international has been a key player for Arsenal for the best part of a decade now and will no doubt need replacing with a big-name signing in midfield.

Isco could be the answer to that problem for the north London giants, with the Spain international falling out of favour at the Bernabeu since the appointment of new manager Santiago Solari.

According to Don Balon, Isco has a number of offers to leave Madrid at the moment, with Arsenal in there alongside Napoli and AC Milan as rumoured suitors.

However, none of the clubs are currently offering enough for the 26-year-old, with the report stating they won’t go above €50million, while Florentino Perez wants closer to €70m.

Arsenal fans would surely suggest their club stumps up the cash for this quality player who could add real spark to this side and fill an important role once Ramsey leaves, which looks more than likely at this stage.