Major boost for Barcelona and Real Madrid as PSG agree to Neymar exit for this fee

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed to allow Barcelona and Real Madrid transfer target Neymar to leave, only if they receive €200m for the Brazilian superstar.

The 26-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants last year, and although injuries have been an issue for him, he’s managed 41 goals in 46 games for the club while winning four trophies in a short space of time.

SEE MORE: Barcelona rival Arsenal & Atletico Madrid for €25million bargain transfer

In turn, his stint in France could be viewed as a successful one, but it may also be short-lived as AS report, via local media in Barcelona, that PSG could allow him to leave the French capital for €200m, which would represent a loss for them given that they splashed out €222m on Neymar last year, as per BBC Sport.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned as interested parties in the report, and so it seemingly comes down to who is open to spending that much money on Neymar to prise him back to Spain and if they can agree on personal terms with him too.

It’s even suggested by AS that talks have already started between the Catalan giants and Neymar Sr, and so it remains to be seen if a deal is struck to make the transfer happen next summer.

Real Madrid will surely also be desperate to beat them to his signature given that they’ve ultimately failed to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his summer exit to join Juventus, and making a marquee signing like Neymar would certainly address that and give them a boost both on and off the pitch.

Nevertheless, given his previous stint at the Nou Camp which saw him enjoy a stunning partnership with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as well as scoring 105 goals in 186 games himself while winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League amongst others, perhaps that could be a decisive factor in his decision making this summer if an exit from PSG materialises.

As seen in the images from his recent trip to Barcelona, Neymar certainly enjoyed his reunion and seeing some of his compatriots with a strong Brazilian contingent in place through the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Arthur.