Manchester City star agrees terms on transfer to Real Madrid

Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed on a transfer to Real Madrid once his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 19-year-old midfielder looks a promising talent at City and has long looked close to making a first-team breakthrough without ever quite managing it.

According to the Sun, citing reports in Spain, it now looks like Diaz has already made up his mind to turn down the offer of a new contract from City and make the move to Madrid in the summer.

Real could certainly do with building a new generation at the Bernabeu after the mini break-up of the team that won three Champions League finals in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer while manager Zinedine Zidane stepped down, leaving the club rather out of sorts this season.

While Diaz is merely one player, he looks like having a bright future in the game, and could, as part of a sophisticated rebuilding process, play an important part if he fulfils his potential.

City will be disappointed to lose the promising teenager, though it’s hardly surprising given the calibre of competition in Pep Guardiola’s squad.