Manchester United clinching world superstar transfer for significantly reduced fee of €60m may be their best hope of replacing Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United may want to take a look at the latest transfer news emerging from sources in Spain today as Eden Hazard’s future makes the headlines again.

The Chelsea forward is heading towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with little sign that he could be set to extend a deal that expires at the end of next season.

Hazard was linked with Real Madrid for much of the summer but ended up staying put, though his former team-mate Thibaut Courtois ended up moving to the Bernabeu in similar circumstances after entering into the final year of his deal.

It may be that the 27-year-old is now the next player who could leave Chelsea on a reduced fee as the club will have far less say over how much they can charge for him with the threat of him leaving on a free looming.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid remain keen on Hazard and believe they could get him for as little as €60million if they wait until the summer to snap him up.

If that is a realistic possibility, Manchester United need to be in there like a flash as they may not get a better chance to sign a low-cost replacement for flop January signing Alexis Sanchez.

This will of course be an ambitious move as Chelsea will surely do everything they can to avoid selling their best player to a rival, but, as already noted, it could soon be out of their hands.

United are a club with a proud history of success and of playing in a certain way, but that looks impossible at the moment with so many of their attacking players so badly off the boil.

As Hazard has shown, he’s good enough to inspire this side and take them to another level, and his link-up with Romelu Lukaku on Belgium duty won’t have gone unnoticed by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese notably managed Hazard during their time together at Chelsea, and got some top form out of the Belgian as he won both the Premier League title and PFA Player of the Year in 2014/15.

If Mourinho lasts long enough after this poor start to the season, reuniting the pair might not be such a bad idea at Old Trafford, as it would finally give the manager a world class attacking player he knows he can trust, and give the club their next superstar after so many of this current crop have failed to truly do justice to the famous shirt.