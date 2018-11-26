Man Utd face transfer scrap with Tottenham for highly-rated £25m defensive solution

Albeit they managed to keep a clean sheet at the weekend, Man Utd are reportedly still looking for defensive solutions and are targeting Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen.

The Red Devils have conceded 21 goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record out of the top 12 sides in the standings.

To put that into greater context, title contenders Man City and Liverpool have conceded just 10 goals between them.

In turn, that is clearly an area in which United must improve if they wish to climb the table, and as reported by The Mirror, via reports in Italy, it’s suggested that Andersen could be targeted as a solution while Tottenham are also eyeing a move for the talented defender with scouts from both clubs watching him over the weekend.

Spurs have fared better than Man Utd having conceded 11 goals in their 13 league outings, but perhaps boss Mauricio Pochettino feels as though they could still improve.

Andersen, 22, has impressed for Samp so far this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions as the Serie A outfit appear to have found another defensive gem after losing Milan Skriniar to Inter last year.

However, based on the report above, they could be in danger of seeing Andersen move on to a bigger club too which will be a blow for them, although it remains to be seen if the touted interest from both Man Utd and Tottenham turns into something more tangible in the form of an actual offer.

Particularly in the case of United, it has to be said that Jose Mourinho could certainly do with reinforcements considering their flaws this season thus far, while the Independent note that the Portuguese tactician was left frustrated this past summer over the club’s inability to bring in another defender for him.