Jose Mourinho slammed for bizarre tactical decision in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has slammed the tactical approach of manager Jose Mourinho in the team’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Red Devils dropped points yet again with another poor display, failing to ever really open up Palace in their stalemate at Old Trafford.

Ince was not at all happy with Mourinho’s use of substitutions, with Marouane Fellaini brought on before Alexis Sanchez as the Portuguese seemed to opt for a route one approach.

This is certainly not like the United of old, as Ince will know all too well after playing for the club during the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former England international was heavily critical of how Sanchez was used once he came on as well, with the January signing from Arsenal used in a deep role as he continued to struggle to show the kind of form he’s truly capable of.

“We’re talking about United, no disrespect to Palace, but bringing on Fellaini before Sanchez, what is the plan?” Ince is quoted in the Mirror.

“When United can’t score, bring Fellaini on, go long, Palace are set up for that. They are relying on luck, knock downs

“Paying Sanchez half a million pounds, and not to be a quarterback. Playing long ball.

“We don’t want him like that, we want him in the 18-yard area. Fans have been patient but I don’t see cohesion or how we are trying to play.”