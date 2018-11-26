Gary Neville tells Jose Mourinho why this is already an unacceptable season for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested this is already looking like being an unacceptable season for the club after the weekend draw with Crystal Palace.

The former Red Devils defender made reference to Jose Mourinho’s comments before the match, saying the club should finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

While Neville admits that is now a realistic aim for his old club, he bemoaned the fact that that was the best they could hope for after all the investment that’s gone into the team.

United have signed big names like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Fred under Mourinho, but the club have just the League Cup and Europa League to show for it in terms of major trophy wins.

MUFC finished a distant second in the league last season, and Neville says simply making the top four is not where they need to be.

‘I think Jose gave the right message before the game saying they will end up in the top four,’ Neville told Sky Sports.

‘I don’t think it would have been acceptable at the start of the season, and certainly the start of last season, to say the top four is achievable, because he will have wanted to challenge for the title with the money that has been spent. That’s where United need to be.

‘But they’re not near that level at this moment in time, and it typifies really what they are at the moment, which is inconsistent.’

Like Neville, most United fans will be used to much better from their club, and one has to wonder how long Mourinho can last if he doesn’t start to deliver major trophies or put in a serious title challenge.