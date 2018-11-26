Barcelona rival Arsenal & Atletico Madrid for €25million bargain transfer

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a transfer move for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has also been linked with Arsenal recently.

Don Balon also lists Atletico Madrid as admirers of the in-form 22-year-old, who has three goals and two assists from midfield so far this season.

As noted recently by the Sun, Arsenal could be ready to offload Mohamed Elneny this January, with Fornals being lined up as a potential replacement.

Still, it’s a worry for the Gunners if Barcelona are now joining the running, especially as the player could have the final say over his future due to his low release clause.

Don Balon claim Fornals has a release clause of just €25million, meaning if clubs trigger that he could just pick and choose from whichever option seems the most tempting.

One imagines emerging talents would surely go for Barcelona over Arsenal at this moment in time, with the latter not yet guaranteed to be playing in the Champions League any time soon, while Barca are often one of the favourites to win the competition, as well as domestic honours.