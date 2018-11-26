Pep Guardiola eyeing raid on Barcelona but Man City boss faces battle with Juventus

Man City and Juventus are both reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona’s Jordi Alba amid ongoing uncertainty over his contract situation.

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental part of Barcelona’s success since he arrived at the Nou Camp in 2012, going on to win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League amongst others.

Having made 18 appearances so far this season already, it’s clear that the Spanish international remains a crucial figure for coach Ernesto Valverde, but question marks are being raised over his future with the Catalan giants.

As reported by Tuttosport, both Man City and Juventus are keeping tabs on his current situation at Barcelona, particularly after he raised doubts over his own future by questioning the club’s approach and urgency in sorting out his contract renewal.

Given his experience, quality and winning pedigree, Alba would undoubtedly be a welcome signing for either City or Juve to bolster their squad, although perhaps the former are in more need.

With Benjamin Mendy’s injury woes over the last two seasons in mind, it could be a crucial addition for Guardiola to bring in a proven option to offer competition and world-class quality on the left flank both in the defensive and offensives phases of play to suit his preferred style and system.

Juve have Alex Sandro to offer that currently, but as hinted by Tuttosport, with concerns over his own contract situation, perhaps Alba will be viewed as a potential replacement if the Brazilian ace moves on and leaves a void in Turin.