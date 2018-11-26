Although Chelsea fans will be wishing he could have done it in a game, Pedro was undoubtedly beaming after this sensational goal in training.

The Spaniard wasted no time in sharing his effort on his Instagram page, as seen below, as he latched onto a long ball in training and watched it travel all the way onto his right foot and volleyed home a brilliant goal.

Pedro has contributed just four goals and an assist in 17 appearances so far this season, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he can prove to be just as decisive on the pitch as he is in training moving forward.

However, there is no doubt that this is simply brilliant technique and quality from the 31-year-old, and he has every right to be delighted with it.

It takes real class to produce something like this, and the stalwart will be hoping to produce a similar bit of quality when he’s next given a chance to impress by Maurizio Sarri. It may well come as soon as Thursday night when they face PAOK in the Europa League.