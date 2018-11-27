£31m Man Utd transfer target drops big hint of possible future PL move

Long-time rumoured Man Utd transfer target Ivan Perisic has conceded that he does remain eager to play in the Premier League in the future.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Croatian stalwart has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the last two summers, while it was suggested last week that his valuation may have dropped to £31m.

SEE MORE: Video: Man Utd wonderkid scores solo stunner in U19s clash vs Young Boys, Mourinho immediately urged to promote him by these excited fans

In turn, that alone perhaps makes a possible move more likely to happen if United remain interested, and now Perisic has seemingly dropped a big hint that he still hopes to play in the Premier League at some stage in his career as noted below.

“I have always said that it is my dream, in football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now I’m focusing on Inter,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

A decision will have to be made by Man Utd though as to whether or not they should still make a move for a player who turns 30 next year and one who has struggled to reach his usual standard so far this season.

Perisic has scored just two goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances for the Nerazzurri, and so it could be argued that unless he proves that it is merely a dip in form, it potentially should raise alarm bells for United that he may well be on the decline.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but ultimately as he has hinted above that a move to England still appeals and could happen in the future, it remains to be seen if Man Utd are the side to try and prise him away and finally land a player Mourinho has been linked with for some time.

Given his exploits for Croatia at the World Cup this past summer, fatigue could also be a factor in his slow start to the campaign and perhaps his quality remains which would make him a sensible addition.