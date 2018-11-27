AC Milan prioritise loan raid on Chelsea in January for crucial solution

AC Milan are reportedly set to focus on securing a loan deal for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in January to solve their defensive woes.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso has seen several key options ruled out with long-term injury problems in recent weeks, with Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio currently sidelined.

In turn, he was forced to play two full-backs in a back three against Lazio this past weekend, and so it’s clear that he will need reinforcements for the second half of the campaign to solve that issue and ensure that Milan remain on course for a top four finish in Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, Christensen is reportedly emerging as their top option, as they line up a loan bid for the Danish international in January to keep costs down, with Sao Paulo ace Rodrigo Caio named as an alternative option but his price-tag could make Christensen the ideal solution.

From the 22-year-old’s perspective, it could also be an ideal move for him too given that he’s been restricted to just six appearances in all competitions so far this season as he has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri.

Having played a fundamental role for Antonio Conte last year, the centre-half hasn’t been able to make a similar impression on his compatriot, with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger featuring heavily for the Blues.

With that in mind, a temporary move to Italy, with former teammate Tiemoue Bakayoko also at Milan currently looking to get himself back on track, could be a sensible solution for Christensen too with the move making sense for all concerned.

That is assuming that Sarri is willing to allow him to leave, as it could be argued that he’d be losing key depth with Chelsea still competing on multiple fronts this season.