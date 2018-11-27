Arsenal eying move for Bundesliga superstar amid transfer uncertainty

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez is the subject of interest from Arsenal, as Unai Emery lines up a long-term Mesut Ozil replacement.

The Columbian superstar is over half-way through his two-year loan spell at the Allianz Arena, having sealed a temporary switch from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2017.

According to AS, the 27-year-old is due to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, which is line with his own desires, however, Bayern does have the option to make his move permanent by shelling out a €42 million fee upon the expiration of his loan deal.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Rodriguez and his future in Spain, Arsenal have thrown a spanner in the works by declaring their interest, with Mesut Ozil’s position at the Emirates coming under some scrutiny in recent weeks – as per Don Balon.

Don Balon states that Gunners boss Emery sees the Madrid playmaker as the perfect man to fill Ozil’s boots in the near future, as the German begins to approach the latter stages of his career at 30-years-old.

Rodriguez has played a key role for Bayern once again this term, scoring three goals in 11 matches across all competitions, although his progress has been stalled by a knee ligament injury.

Arsenal are in the middle of a transitional period under Emery, as he aims to mould a team capable of not only securing a top-four Premier League finish but also sustaining a title challenge and he will likely try to bring in reinforcements to aid his cause in 2019.

Rodriguez would certainly be a high-quality addition capable of adding a new dynamic dimension to the Arsenal midfield, while also providing extra support for the team’s lethal attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This story could develop in the new year as transfer speculation begins to intensify heading into the January window, but it appears unlikely that Rodriguez’ next destination will be revealed until the summer.