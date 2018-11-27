Arsenal chasing wonderkid transfer after ‘incredible breakthrough season’

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the transfer of Galatasaray wonderkid Ozan Kabak after his remarkable rise this season.

Inter Milan are also said to be after the talented 18-year-old, who has become a regular in defence for Galatasaray in what is described by talkSPORT, citing claims from Turkey, as ‘an incredible breakthrough season’.

The Gunners have smartened up on their recruitment in recent times, so it may be that transfer guru Sven Mislintat will pull off another major coup here if this deal can come about for the north London giants.

Mislintat had plenty of success with signing top young players at Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga giants able to remain competitive on a shoestring budget compared to their rivals Bayern Munich.

They also ended up selling a lot of their biggest stars for profit later on, and while Arsenal won’t be too keen to go down that route, their fans will be delighted if they can secure some of the world’s elite youth players.

Kabak looks ready to go into the first-team straight away after his performances at Galatasaray, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops as January edges closer.