Arsenal see Europa League clash with Vorskla moved to Kiev amid security fears

Arsenal have seen their Europa League meeting with Vorskla moved to Kiev just 48 hours before the game due to security concerns in Ukraine.

The Gunners were set to face their rivals in Poltava, but it has now been confirmed by UEFA that the game will take place in the country’s capital instead.

As noted by the Telegraph, it comes amid rising tensions with Russia, with martial law being imposed in parts of Ukraine which in turn has led to this decision being made in the best interests of those concerned.

“Uefa’s Emergency panel has today taken the decision to relocate FC Vorksla’s Uefa Europa League group stage match against Arsenal from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine.

“The match will now take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on Thursday 29 November at 18.55 CET. Uefa will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches.”

It would have been a concern for Arsenal in terms of their preparation and travel plans as they will have to adjust them accordingly and ensure that they can get to Kiev instead on time.

However, with direct flights available from London, it may well work in their favour with one eye on Sunday’s north London derby too.