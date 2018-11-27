Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool in what could be a crunch clash in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will provide them with a double boost.

Things are finely poised in Group C, with the Reds currently in second place level on six points with Napoli, while PSG are in third spot with five points.

In turn, the outcome of this week’s meeting could ultimately help decide who advances to the knockout stages, and so both clubs will be fully aware of what is at stake.

With that in mind, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will be delighted as Sky Sports note that he has confirmed both Neymar and Mbappe are fit to start.

It comes as they both returned to training this week, as seen in the video below, and so the attacking duo appear to have made sufficient progress in their recoveries from injury after picking up setbacks while on international duty.

With 26 goals and 14 assists between them so far this season, it’s clear that they will be crucial to PSG’s chances of getting a positive result as they look to secure all three points and march on towards the knockout stage of the Champions League at Liverpool’s, or Napoli’s, expense.