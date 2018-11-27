Chelsea given transfer boost in pursuit of €50m-rated target, could help unlock Man Utd star’s exit

Reports in Italy claim that Chelsea transfer target and Napoli ace Elseid Hysaj’s contract troubles could open the door for him to secure a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial figure for the Italian giants since he arrived in 2015, making over 40 appearances in each of the last three seasons.

SEE MORE: AC Milan prioritise loan raid on Chelsea in January for crucial solution

Despite Maurizio Sarri’s departure, he has continued to prove to be fundamental to Carlo Ancelotti, as he has made 14 appearances so far this season under the Napoli boss.

However, there is finally genuine competition for places for the Albanian international, with Kevin Malcuit pushing him for a spot in the starting line-up.

According to Calciomercato, issues over Hysaj’s contract renewal could now give Sarri hope of securing a reunion with his former star, while Chelsea may have to splash out €50m on him as per the release clause in his contract.

While Sarri does have Cesar Azpilicueta at his disposal at Stamford Bridge, perhaps adding Hysaj will help him fill out his squad and ensure that he has several options available to him across the board and he of course knows the player well and what he can offer.

Meanwhile, a possible move to Chelsea for Hysaj could have a knock-on effect for Matteo Darmian, as it’s claimed by Calciomercato that Napoli may well be more open to a sale if they can bring in the Italian full-back to fill the void left behind.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, making just 17 appearances last season while he’s had just two outings so far this year.

With that in mind, a return to Italy would arguably be the most sensible move for his own career having also dropped out of contention for the national team given his inability to play regularly at club level.