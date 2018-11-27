Chelsea defender David Luiz has hit back at people trolling him over his poor performance in the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

The Brazil international did not have his best day in a Blues shirt, looking badly at fault for two of the goals Maurizio Sarri’s side conceded on the day.

Some people did some digging, however, and stats started doing the rounds online about Luiz’s general form this season, suggesting he’s been at fault for a huge chunk of the goals they’ve conceded.

Still, stats can so often be manipulated to make almost any point, and in fairness to Luiz, he wasn’t really being talked about as a weak link in the side until this weekend.

The experienced centre-back made this clear in a comment on Instagram in response to a post from Odds Bible, with a classy and dignified hit back at the haters.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope for an improvement from Luiz, however, with the team now seven points off the top and facing a mountain to climb to get back into the Premier League title race after their first defeat of the season.