Chelsea set date to seal record-breaking transfer swoop for ideal Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea and other interested clubs have been set a date to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, with the club only willing to sell him in the summer.

The highly-rated young USA international has long been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs after his impressive form with Dortmund, and it does seem he could soon be on the move.

However, BVB don’t want to sell Pulisic in January and will only let him go for £70million, which would be a club-record fee for the Blues, according to the Telegraph.

The 20-year-old will be out of contract in 2020, which may be playing into his club’s thinking, and Chelsea could certainly do with capitalising on the situation.

The report also mentions Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of the youngster, but also note that Chelsea could do with him arriving to soften the blow of Eden Hazard’s potential departure.

Like Pulisic, the Belgium international is due to be out of contract at the end of next season and speculation over his future continues to dominate the headlines.

CFC must be starting to sweat over the situation, which could explain their reported interest in Pulisic.

If the American forward is to move on from his spell in Germany, it would be interesting to see where he chooses to go next, with Chelsea not always the most stable club due to slipping in and out of the top four, whilst also often being reluctant to give opportunities to young players.

In truth, Pulisic perhaps looks best suited to the style of play deployed by ex-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, though they have more options in attack at the moment, so may find him less of a pressing target.