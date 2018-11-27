Confirmed Man Utd line-up vs Young Boys: Pogba, Lukaku dropped to bench

Man Utd face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Jose Mourinho hoping his men can take a big step towards the knockout stage.

The Red Devils currently sit in second place in Group H, two points above Valencia who face Juventus in Turin looking to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

However, failure to win and victory for Man Utd could ultimately secure Mourinho’s passage into the knockout stage, and so plenty is on the line this week.

Despite that, there is no place for either Paul Pogba or Romelu Lukaku in the starting line-up at Old Trafford, with both star men dropped to the bench after being named in the XI that faced Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Instead, Mourinho will be hoping that the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard can provide the firepower to help them get the right result after that disappointing goalless draw, as he makes six changes in total with Antonio Valencia returning as captain.

Fred will be looking to impress in midfield, as will Phil Jones having been given the nod in the heart of the backline.

Whether or not United can get the desired result remains to be seen, but they will certainly make life easier for themselves if they can afford to perhaps rest players in the final group game if they secure their place in the last 16 on Tuesday night.