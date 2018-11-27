Emery plans brutal Ozil axe after dropping him for Bournemouth victory

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set to drop Mesut Ozil regularly on away days after he sat out the team’s latest Premier League win.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth on Sunday, thanks to a Jefferson Lerma own goal and a second-half Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang strike.

The victory ensured Arsenal remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 17 matches, but Ozil was forced to watch on from the bench.

After their latest triumph, Emery explained that he axed the German star from his starting line-up because he wasn’t sure he could handle the “physicality” of the Cherries and according to The Sun, he may keep restricting his playing time.

The Sun reports that the Spaniard is planning a brutal move to only use Ozil sparingly for away games, as he demands a higher work rate and intensity from his players when facing tough trips on the road.

The 30-year-old playmaker has featured in 10 of Arsenal’s 13 matches at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring three goals, however, the team has managed to win all three of their matches in his absence.

The Daily Mail reports that Emery was displeased with Ozil’s display during the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace earlier in November, which saw the midfielder react badly to being substituted.

It appears that Arsenal’s £350,000 a week talisman is starting to fall out of favour at the Emirates and with a busy winter schedule on the horizon for the club, he might find his opportunities limited.

That being said, the Mail also states that Emery remains well aware of Ozil’s qualities and still considers him to be a vital member of his squad.

Perhaps all it would take for the ex-Germany international is a couple of strong displays in the middle of the park for him to regain a regular spot in the starting XI, beginning with a potential starring role in their next Europa League clash on Thursday against Vorskla.