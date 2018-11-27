‘FA is a joke’ – These Arsenal fans fume as ‘nemesis’ appointed ref for Tottenham clash

Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon, and it’s fair to say that their fans aren’t impressed that Mike Dean has been appointed referee for it.

It’s a crucial clash between the two rivals, with the Gunners currently sitting just three points adrift of Spurs in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

In turn, tensions and the pressure will be high at the Emirates this weekend, with Dean tasked to now officiate proceedings and keep a lid on events.

However, as noted in the tweets below, many Arsenal fans have reacted and aren’t happy with the decision from the FA to appoint him for this particular fixture.

Included in their fury is an alleged example of him celebrating a Tottenham goal against Arsenal in a previous encounter, along with statistics showing that he doesn’t give penalties to the Gunners as often as their rivals.

Given the level of professionalism demanded of officials at such a high level, it’s difficult to suggest that he has ever let any potential bias get in the way of his job, but ultimately the fans below are convinced that it’s a blow for Arsenal.

Time will tell if he does come under scrutiny on Sunday, but there will now undoubtedly be many eyes on his performance with the home faithful likely to get on his back during the game if he makes what they feel are questionable decisions.

Mike Dean penalty stats: Man Utd – 16 in 61 matches, one every 3.81 games.

Chelsea – 12 in 65 matches, one every 5.42 games.

Man City – 11 in 63 matches, one every 5.73 games.

Spurs – 10 in 58 matches, one every 5.80 games.

Arsenal – 3 in 64 matches, one every 21.33 games. — Mark. (@MarkBFoot) November 27, 2018

