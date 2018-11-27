It hasn’t been easy for Gennaro Gattuso, but as the AC Milan boss celebrates a year at the helm, a statistic has emerged to suggest that he’s doing a pretty decent job.

There have undoubtedly been several lows for the Rossoneri icon, from missing out on the top four in Serie A last season to the Coppa Italia final defeat and several disappointing results along the way.

However, after picking up the pieces from Vincenzo Montella and leading Milan in the right direction as well as bringing a sense of identity and closeness to the fans, it’s fair to say that he has done a solid job over the past year.

That argument is backed up by the tweet below which shows that only Juventus and Napoli have earned more league points than Milan since he took charge exactly a year ago, and he continues to lead the charge for a return to the Champions League this season.

66 – Gennaro #Gattuso took over as AC Milan manager one year ago today – during this period, only Juventus (98) and Napoli (82) have earned more points in Serie A than @acmilan (66). Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MtNilkkisc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 27, 2018

Whether or not Milan achieve their objective will determine if he has been a success or not, but as noted in the tweets below selected from some fans, he has his detractors and those who question whether or not he’s the right man for the job, with the ‘Gattuso Out’ hashtag doing the rounds on Twitter.

Nevertheless, the stat above suggests that he’s made a promising start with a young group of players against other teams who are more established and settled, with many of Milan’s current stars arriving in their spending spree last year.

With that in mind, the inexperienced Italian tactician has surely done a positive job thus far, and he’ll be hoping that Milan can continue to build on that and climb the table to ultimately achieve their target.

Their current injury crisis won’t help with at least five first-team regulars ruled out, but as shown in the draw with Lazio at the weekend, their character and resolve can’t be questioned and those attributes arguably come from the man in charge.

@acmilan after tonight’s game there’s no way anyone would convince me that Gattuso doesn’t have a problem with @Bertolacci @OfficialMonto he could have bring on some fresh legs that would have prevented the last gasp equaliser #GattusoOut — Lumzy (@olumidesadams) November 25, 2018

We can’t continue like this, we’re going no where with Gattuso #GattusoOut Plsssssss — OfficialShokenu (@Nobleshow1) November 25, 2018