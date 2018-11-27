Juventus transfer news: Triple raid eyed on La Liga outfit with key Jorge Mendes link

Juventus are reportedly setting their sights on Valencia, with a trio of players said to be on their transfer radar to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Things are going well for the Bianconeri so far this season, as they’ve won 12 of their 13 Serie A games thus far to open up an eight-point lead over nearest rivals Napoli as they target their eighth consecutive title.

Further, a win this week in the Champions League would secure a place in the knockout stages as well as potentially top spot in their group, and so they seemingly have the pieces in place already to contend on multiple fronts.

Their next opponents are Valencia on Tuesday night, and Tuttosport claim that Jose Gaya, Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler are three players of interest to the Turin giants, with agent Jorge Mendes touted to potentially have a key role to play in talks given his ties with the La Liga outfit and his recent work with Juventus.

Two of his clients in Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo recently joined the Italian champions, and so it appears as though they enjoy a good relationship which could see more players move to Turin in the coming months.

With the above in mind, it doesn’t seem as though they need to strengthen Allegri’s squad much more given that they are already in such a strong position to win major honours.

However, given all three individuals in question are in their early 20s and could be seen as long-term solutions in key roles, it could be sensible planning and a wise transfer strategy from Juventus to help maintain their success for as long as possible.