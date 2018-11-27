Liverpool to discuss shock potential transfer with PSG in Paris this week

Liverpool face surprise rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain in summer signing Fabinho and could discuss a transfer this week.

According to L’Equipe, the Brazil international is already being lined up for a return to Ligue 1 after leaving Monaco for Liverpool in the summer.

It’s fair to say Fabinho has not made much of an impact at Anfield so far since his move, though he certainly shone in his time in the French top flight.

PSG could do well to add a defensive midfield player of that calibre to their squad as they face uncertainty over the future of Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and will be missed by PSG if he does end up moving on from the Parc des Princes.

Still, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can realistically be persuaded to let go of Fabinho so soon after signing him.

L’Equipe suggest the deal could be discussed when the two teams meet in the Champions League this week.