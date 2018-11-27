Liverpool and Chelsea, take note: Real Madrid line up stunning €150million-plus-player transfer

Liverpool and Chelsea may have been dealt a transfer blow as Real Madrid reportedly line up a stunning swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain involving Marco Asensio and Neymar.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants could be prepared to offer around €150million in cash to PSG and offer Asensio a move to the Parc des Princes in order to finally get their hands on the Brazil international after so much speculation in recent months.

Asensio has struggled to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, despite having looked an immense young talent when he first broke into the first-team.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus in the summer, the pressure has been higher than ever on Asensio and the club’s other attacking players to perform.

However, they don’t seem to be able to live with that pressure, and Real are now said to be prepared to bring in a marquee signing in the form of Neymar to plug that gap.

And according to Don Balon, that could also seal Asensio’s fate at the club, with the 22-year-old expected to be the player to make way.

Don Balon also recently linked the Spain international as a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, and he could undoubtedly strengthen both sides if he were able to make a fresh start and fulfil his potential elsewhere.

LFC are not exactly in desperate need of new attacking players, but Asensio seems a player who could be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp’s system and give them more depth behind their first choice front three.

Chelsea, meanwhile, face uncertainty over Eden Hazard as his contract is due to expire at the end of next season, while Pedro and Willian are ageing, with the latter a little off form this season.