Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has earned huge praise from pundits Jamie Carragher and David Ginola after his performance in the Reds’ win over Watford.

The 20-year-old scored a sublime free-kick at Vicarage Road to continue his tremendous rise in Jurgen Klopp’s team over the last couple of seasons.

Undoubtedly one of the finest young players in Europe, Alexander-Arnold has done brilliantly to rise up from Liverpool’s academy to make himself undroppable in the LFC first-team.

Alexander-Arnold will likely be a key player for the Merseyside giants again against Paris Saint-Germain in this week’s big Champions League game at the Parc des Princes, and his performance against Watford before the trip to the French capital had Carragher and Ginola positively purring.

The England international is certainly a well-rounded player, capable of doing his job at the back whilst also being an important part of how Liverpool attack with his technique and intelligence.

‘He has everything he needs to be one of the best [right backs in the world],’ Ginola said on Monday Night Football, as quoted by the Metro.

‘He’s fast, but he’s also a fast thinker. He creates things. He has pure talent. David Beckham was one of the best [at free-kicks], Trent looked like him with that goal.’

Carragher added: ‘The courage and ability to take that free-kick instead of Salah is brilliant.’