Liverpool have been handed a huge injury boost just the day before their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain as Sadio Mane has been passed fit.

This is according to the Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce, who has broken the news in the last few minutes on his official Twitter page.

Sadio Mane passed fit for PSG trip #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) November 27, 2018

Mane had looked a big doubt for the trip to the Parc des Princes, with the Liverpool Echo claiming just last night that the Senegal international was struggling with illness.

Luckily, Jurgen Klopp should have one of his most important players available to him for this hugely important game in the French capital on Wednesday.

Mane, 26, has been one of Liverpool’s most in-form players this season, scoring seven goals for the club in all competitions so far.

His pace and work rate also make him a big threat up front, and LFC will want him linking up with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as the three did so well in Europe last season.