Manchester United star surprisingly axed from squad to take on Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may have dropped Alexis Sanchez for the Champions League clash with Young Boys this evening.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Chile international was not spotted in the group for tonight’s game at Old Trafford, despite there not being any news so far of an injury.

Victor Lindelof is of course out with injury after the problem sustained in the draw with Crystal Palace, while a number of other big names also don’t seem to be set for inclusion.

Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot are also said to be out, according to the MEN, though the Red Devils perhaps shouldn’t worry too much given the opposition they’re coming up against tonight.

While United cannot be complacent at the moment considering their poor form, they really should have the players to beat their opponents regardless of a few injuries.

It remains to be seen if more information on Sanchez will come out later, but one imagines he may well have been dropped after being recently left out of the matchday squad altogether for the Premier League defeat to West Ham.

The 29-year-old has also spent a lot of time on the bench recently after looking a spectacular flop since his January move from rivals Arsenal.