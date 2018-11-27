Liverpool are reportedly ready to come back in with a second bid for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

According to Diario Gol, this would likely be worth around £107million, though this won’t be enough for Los Blancos despite the player’s recent struggles in the team.

Asensio has long looked one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, but hasn’t really kicked on this season after the opportunity opened up for a bigger role in the team following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool now look ready to gamble on the Spain international with a big-money bid, but it arguably looks a risky move at the moment.

While Asensio may well end up fulfilling his huge talent at some point, he seems to have a long way to go before he’s the finished product – and therefore surely not worth over £100m.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp has a decent record of improving players, and Asensio looks like he could be a great fit in this Reds side.

That said, the 22-year-old probably shouldn’t be a top priority anyway due to the calibre of players LFC already have up front, with Xherdan Shaqiri impressing since his summer move, providing more depth behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while Daniel Sturridge is also a good, experienced option to have.

It will be intriguing to see how this particular transfer saga pans out.