Barcelona in talks to seal €60million transfer recommended by Lionel Messi

Barcelona are reportedly in talks over the potential €60million transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as requested by Lionel Messi.

The Netherlands international is one of the best young players in Europe at the moment after shining in the Eredivisie and with the senior Dutch national side.

Still only 19 years of age, it seems pretty clear De Ligt is destined for a career at the top, and Don Balon claim Barca are working on signing him as Messi is a big fan.

The Catalan giants could certainly do with improving their defence at the moment after a slightly unconvincing start to the season.

Clement Lenglet joined in the summer and hasn’t impressed so far, while star centre-back Gerard Pique is not getting any younger.

De Ligt has been linked with other top clubs since his breakthrough, and if Barcelona can win the race for his signature he could give them a top class option at the back for the next decade or more.

Known as a club who trust and develop young players, De Ligt may well feel that a move to the Nou Camp is the best option for him to further his career and fulfil his enormous potential.