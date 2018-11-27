Mourinho brags about his Champions League record after Man United book last-16 spot

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho allowed his arrogant streak to get the better of him after his team beat Young Boys 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the last-16 of the Champions League with the win at Old Trafford as Marouane Fellaini grabbed a last-minute winner.

The Belgian midfielder spun brilliantly in the box before dispatching a low finish into the Young Boys net, which sparked wild scenes of celebration on the United bench.

Mourinho threw a drinks crate to the ground and embraced Fellaini, in a raw show of emotion which was a combination of anger, relief and joy.

Speaking to reporters post-match the Portuguese boss bragged about his superb record in the group stages of the Champions League, pointing out some key stats for ‘his lovers’.

“For some of my lovers, I just want to say for the ones that like stats – 14 season in the Champions League, 14 times qualify through the group phases,” Mourinho said, as per United XTRA on Twitter.

“The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League.”

Mourinho: “For some of my lovers, I just want to say for the ones that like stats – 14 season in the Champions League, 14 times qualify through the group phases. The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League.” #mufc [AP] pic.twitter.com/8QLQoIOouV — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 27, 2018

It is fair to say that the Red Devils boss feels harshly done by of late, having faced criticism from all corners of the media for the team’s poor start to the 2018-19 campaign.

The 55-year-old head coach has been prickly in press conferences and interviews recently, while also blasting his own players publicly for their displays on the pitch – most recently targeting Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard – as per the Guardian.

Mourinho’s latest rant just highlights the fact that the pressure is getting to him and with Southampton up next for United at Saint Mary’s on Saturday, he will have little time to bask in the glory of his latest victory.