Jose Mourinho to be offered Man United escape route, armed with monster transfer budget in €600m rebuilding project

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly the prime target to be the next Real Madrid manager as Florentino Perez plots a major revamping of his squad.

This is the big claim of Diario Gol, who add that the Red Devils boss could be armed with a monster transfer budget to rebuild the squad in a project estimated to cost around €600million.

A number of big names are on Perez’s radar, says Diario Gol, including Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, plus other world class performers from around Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Mourinho has struggled in his time at United and few would be surprised if he didn’t last too much longer after some bad results and uninspiring football.

Still, it seems the Portuguese could be handed a lifeline by taking a job where he’d certainly enjoy far more in the way of resources.

Despite some big spending at United, Mourinho has seemed publicly frustrated at points over a lack of investment in some areas.

MUFC looked in obvious need of a new centre-back this summer, but none came, while other high-profile signings like Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Fred have flopped.

Diario Gol actually also mention Pogba as a potential transfer target for Madrid, though not under Mourinho, presumably as the pair clearly do not click.

This would be stunning work by Real if they could pull it off, with the club in clear need of bringing in a new generation as this group looks to be at the end of its cycle this season.

Los Blancos’ results have really gone backwards since the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager and the sale of star player Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho is really capable of turning things around at this point, but he has worked at the Bernabeu before and it seems Perez would reportedly be ready to bring him back for a second spell.