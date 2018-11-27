Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to try a transfer bid of around €100million plus Gareth Bale for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international is one of the game’s most lethal centre-forwards and would be a fine signing for Madrid, though most likely an expensive one.

It is unsurprising therefore, that Real seem to be prepared to include a player in any deal for Kane, as per Don Balon‘s report, with Bale looking an obvious candidate.

The Welsh winger has not been at his best for some time and the report suggests he’s now prepared to make a return to his former club Tottenham.

Bale shone at Spurs earlier in his career and would most likely be a popular addition to this current squad, even if he looks past the peak of his powers.

The 29-year-old has been unable to take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in the summer, failing to step up in his place and leaving his club short of goals.

Kane may be a more direct replacement for the Portuguese superstar in many ways, with the 25-year-old undoubtedly at the peak of his powers at the moment and with an exceptionally prolific recent record.