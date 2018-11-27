You’ve all seen it by now – that insanely good Lionel Messi nutmeg on Filipe Luis during the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash at the weekend.

The Argentine really is on another planet and just an absolute joy to watch, but watch the video below again and look out for Diego Simeone’s reaction.

If watching Messi from your telly is an experience, imagine getting as close a view as the Atletico boss got here.

Watch carefully as Simeone throws his arms up in air in utter disbelief at what he’s just seen, with Messi beating his defender from what looked an impossible position.

| #LaLiga | No defender is safe. Lionel Messi will find a way to put the ball through your legs. ? pic.twitter.com/4eovDcYZEx — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) November 26, 2018

This weekend’s big La Liga clash between these two ended 1-1, and was not exactly a classic, but Messi always seems to have at least one moment in every game that defies belief, and this is up there with his best tricks ever.

Oh, and it’s also worth watching this closer-up angle in slow motion – the guy absolutely did it on purpose!