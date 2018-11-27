Former Arsenal and England star Sol Campbell is being widely expected to land the Macclesfield Town job – and the club have dropped a pretty big hint an announcement could be imminent.

The former defender looks set for his first management position after an excellent playing career, and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on with the League Two side.

While nothing’s official just yet, Macclesfield’s Twitter account just posted this photo of a Sol Cero – with the caption “drink anyone????”

That’s about as big a clue you can give without making it official, so stand by for some slightly more serious confirmation shortly…

UPDATE: It’s now official, as per the club’s official website.

Oh, and there’s a nice little tribute from his old club Arsenal as well. Nothing from Tottenham yet…we won’t hold our breath.