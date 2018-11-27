‘The small hand on my watch turns faster’ – These Man United fans slam underperforming star

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been heavily criticised on social media for his first-half display against Young Boys in Europe.

Jose Mourinho’s side are hosting the Swiss outfit on Tuesday night at Old Trafford and there was nothing to separate the two teams after 45 minutes, much to the frustration of the home faithful.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing a couple of guilt-edge chances, but on the whole, United were typically tepid and slow going forward throughout the half, in a game which they need to win to ensure their progress to the knockout phases.

Matic has taken a large portion of the blame on Twitter, with one fan hilariously highlighting his inability to change direction quickly, as you can see below.

The small hand on my watch turns faster than Matic & it’s not worth £40M ?????? #MUFC — Rants N Bants (@rantsnbants) November 27, 2018

The Serbian star started in a midfield three alongside Fred and Marouane Fellaini, but he has been unable to have a positive effect on the game so far.

Matic has been a divisive figure in the team for much of the campaign to date, criticised for his poor ball control and slow approach in possession, while also contributing little to the defensive side of United’s game.

Red Devils supporters have slammed him for the same reasons once again tonight and the longer the clock ticks on without a goal, the more his presence in the middle of the park is likely to be questioned.

A win for Mourinho’s men would see them qualify from Group H if Valencia fail to beat Juventus, with the score also currently locked at 0-0 in Turin.

Check out some more of the comments from disgruntled fans taking aim at Matic below, via Twitter.

First half thoughts: Fred looked alright, Rashford should’ve scored and Matic needs a rest (like he has for weeks).

Pogba on for Matic would be nice but we know that is never going to happen. — Sadikshya (@Sadikshya_) November 27, 2018

Why are we playing Fellaini and Matic in a game like this!!!! The opposition are dreadful if you move the ball quick and along the ground. Mata, Pereira, Pogba on the bench and we’ve got two dinosaurs plodding round the park — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 27, 2018

matic having another stinker. — David Byer (@thedavidbyer) November 27, 2018

@FullTimeDEVILS@ManUtd

Can somebody explain why matic is still starting for united? — Qiyaam Jardine (@Qiyaam_Jardine) November 27, 2018

Matic is so so poor — Adam O Hagan (@adamohagan69) November 27, 2018

Matic is a joke. Doesn’t anticipate anything. It’s literally gotta be spelt out for him. Dead baller — Silv3r ????? (@RealCFrancis) November 27, 2018