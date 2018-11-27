Video: AEK Athens fan launches flare into stands with Ajax fans as crowd trouble mars CL tie

After trouble between the two sets of supporters on Monday night, things continued during AEK Athens vs Ajax in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

As seen in the video below, a fan was able to get onto the running track around the pitch, and lit a flare before throwing it into the stands where the Ajax fans were congregated.

SEE MORE: Video: Violent scenes as Ajax and AEK ‘fans’ clash in Athens ahead of Champions League game

Further, a loud explosion was heard and can be seen below, while police were also called into action as they penned in the Ajax supporters.

It’s certainly not what UEFA want to see and so both clubs are arguably now at risk of facing further action being taken, as events off the pitch overshadowed those on it with Ajax hoping to secure a win which would book their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not there have been any injuries, but the welfare of their supporters is seemingly a concern at this stage.

Mannetje van AEK is zijn vak uitgeklommen en gooit een fakkel het uitvak van Ajax in, ME kijkt toe. #aekaja #ajax #vuurwerk #me pic.twitter.com/hS2XbDPc82 — Jarno Grob (@Jarno_AT5) November 27, 2018