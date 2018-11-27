Video: Aguero sends Man City through to CL knockout phase with expert header

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero grabbed a late equaliser against Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Premier League champions twice fell behind in the game, as Maxwell Cornet found the net just after halftime and again after 81-minutes for the hosts, but they were ultimately undone by two crosses.

Aymeric Laporte equalled things up initially just after the hour mark, but after Lyon re-took the lead with ten minutes remaining, Aguero took centre stage.

The Argentine forward stole a march on his man to meet a pinpoint David Silva corner with his head on 83 minutes and the ball flew into the back of the Lyon net, sparking wild scenes in the City dugout.

Check out the crucial goal which secured a 2-2 draw for City and saw them book their spot in the last-16 below, via Twitter:

