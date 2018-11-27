Video: Jose Mourinho hits back as Man Utd team selection questioned

As his side face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho was quizzed on his team selection.

The Portuguese tactician made six changes to the side that faced Crystal Palace at the weekend, with the Red Devils being held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: £31m Man Utd transfer target drops big hint of possible future PL move

In a bid to avoid a repeat, Mourinho seemingly believed that making crucial changes was needed, with Alexis Sanchez not set to feature at all while Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were dropped to the bench.

In turn, that undoubtedly raised question marks over whether or not he’s got his line-up right for a key game which could see them advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League this season, and that mood was reflected in the tweets noted below from some fans.

However, pointing to the fact that he has been criticised previously for not starting Marcus Rashford and not giving summer signing Fred enough of a chance to impress, it’s clear that Mourinho is happy with his decisions and isn’t taking any questions over them too seriously, as seen in the video below of his pre-match interview with BT Sport.

Time will tell whether or not he’s made the right ones, but after their win over Juventus last time out, they’re certainly in a stronger position to advance as they hope the Turin giants can do them a favour against Valencia too.

“You are always asking for Rashford to play, so you cannot complain he is playing as a No. 9” Jose Mourinho has a message for anyone doubting his team selection ? pic.twitter.com/ZolD7thlQp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2018

This is one of the worse teams i’ve ever seen. Not Dalot, No Pogba, No Bailly even when Lindelof is injured, No Alexis. Smalling,Jones, Fellaini and Matic. We have 2 DM’s at home and when Fred doesn’t play well he’s going to say that’s why i don’t start him. Jose Out?? — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) November 27, 2018

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL — Wake up Jose, its all over (@TheFinishedOne) November 27, 2018

Awful team choice — Daniel (@UtdDxn) November 27, 2018

Jones, Valencia and Matic starting. Absolute disgrace. Get Jose Out. — James ? (@mufcszn) November 27, 2018

Matic starts again………… Possibly one of the worst midfielders we have ever had — wozza (@Paulwarwick84) November 27, 2018